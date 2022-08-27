Will my mother get a share of my maternal grandfather's property?

As your grandfather passed away without making a Will in respect of the house owned, which I presume was his personal asset and not one belonging to Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), will pass on to his class I legal heirs as per schedule of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. Class I legal heirs include sons, daughters, wife and the mother etc. Since mother of your mother had passed away prior to death of your grandfather all the children of your grandfather will inherit the house in equal share immediately on his death. This provision in respect of personal assets of a Hindu are applicable since 17th June 1956 i.e. inception of Hindu Succession Act, 1956. It is the law making a daughter a coparcener of an HUF which was amended from 9th September 2005. As per the law amended in 2005, even daughters have rights equal to that of sons in the HUF property.

