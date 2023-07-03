Will my office policy cover maternity costs?1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Typically, group health insurance policies offered by employers carry a sub-limit for maternity delivery claims.
My husband and I both have a ₹10 lakh medical cover provided by our employers. I am pregnant and would like to know the amount that we can claim towards our hospital expenses for the delivery. Can we combine the covers from both the healthcare policies and get cashless facilities for both?
