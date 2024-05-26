Will my sibling have any rights to the house purchased by me in my mother's name?
One of the simplest ways to overcome such a difficulty is to request your mother to make a will for her assets including the assets purchased by you to overcome any ambiguity and the need for an NOC from your sister.
My father died due to covid two years ago and he didn't leave behind any will. My mother, who is in her seventies, has clearly mentioned that she doesn't want to write a will either. A few years back, I bought a flat in Mumbai with my mother as a co-applicant. I have paid regular home loan EMIs (equated monthly installments), and my mother did not contribute to the down payment either. I understand that in case anything untoward happens to my mother, my US-based sister and I will have equal rights to our parents' properties. Does this apply to the flat which I co-own with my mom. Will my sister have any rights to this particular property?
—Name withheld on request