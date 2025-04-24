Will my travel insurance cover diabetes-related treatment?

I have Type 2 diabetes, and we are planning an international family holiday soon. My husband insisted we get travel insurance that covers my condition. Will the travel insurance cover me if I need emergency treatment abroad?

-Name withheld on request

Yes, travel insurance can cover emergency treatment related to Type 2 diabetes, provided the condition is declared at the time of purchase and the policy includes coverage for pre-existing conditions. Type 2 diabetes is considered a chronic illness, and most standard travel insurance plans exclude such conditions by default unless specifically covered through a medical extension or rider.

Insurers assess pre-existing conditions as higher risk, especially in older travellers, and may limit coverage unless a clear and stable medical history is provided. Many comprehensive international travel insurance plans now offer optional pre-existing condition coverage, often requiring no recent hospitalisation or major change in medication for eligibility.

Also Read: How you can earn up to 15% returns from old life insurance policies As a precaution, inform the insurer about your diabetes and other medical conditions during the application process. Review the policy to know the extent of coverage, including any sub-limits for specific treatments. Ensure that you travel with a letter from your doctor detailing your condition and medications, which can be crucial during emergencies, and most importantly, keep your insurer's emergency contact details handy to facilitate prompt assistance if needed.

Being proactive, as your husband rightly suggested, ensures that in case of an emergency, you're not just medically supported but financially protected as well, allowing you to enjoy your trip without added stress.

I am a freelancer and generally work from home. I have a home office with expensive equipment like my laptop and printer. Does my home insurance cover them if they’re damaged or stolen?

-Name withheld on request

While home insurance typically covers personal belongings, coverage for equipment used for professional purposes—like a laptop, printer, or external monitors in a home office—is often limited or excluded. This is because standard home insurance is designed to protect personal property, not business or commercial assets. The limitation isn’t necessarily due to the lack of insurable interest (you clearly have that), but rather due to risk classification and usage intent.

Also Read: Is India's bank deposit insurance adequate? A reality check Items used for business purposes are generally seen as having a higher risk profile. For instance, equipment may be used more intensively, could contain sensitive client data, or may expose the insurer to liability risks if clients visit your home. Due to this elevated risk, insurers tend to exclude or cap coverage for such items under personal property sections of a home insurance policy.

Additionally, business equipment may require higher claim amounts, especially if it involves professional-grade tools or software, making it riskier for insurers to cover without charging a higher premium. To ensure you are adequately protected, review your home insurance policy for business equipment sub-limits (some cap at ₹10,000– ₹25,000). Consult your insurer if you can add a rider or endorsement for professional use. If your freelancing work generates significant income or involves clients visiting, consider a separate business insurance or a home office policy.

Also Read: A loan insurance safeguards the family. But is it Being transparent with your insurer and opting for the right coverage ensures smooth claims and uninterrupted work, even in the face of unexpected events.