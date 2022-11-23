Will PF corpus withdrawn when I'm in the US be taxed as income in the US?

From whatever I have read it seems that when I sell my shares or mutual funds, the capital gains are considered as US source income under US tax laws and no credit will be available for capital gains tax paid in India. For equity investments, this will result in me paying 10% (on gains above the non-taxable threshold) in India and 15% in US, totaling a whopping 25% capital gains tax. The only exception is if I pay equal to or more than 10% of total capital gains as tax, in which case the capital gains are treated as foreign source income in US. However, due to the tax-free threshold of 1 lakh plus no tax on income up to 2.5 lakhs, my effective tax rate in India will be lower than 10% and I will have to pay double tax. For debt funds, the effective tax may be higher than 10% and hence I will get rebate for taxes paid in India. Is this right or am I missing an opportunity to take credit on all capital gains?