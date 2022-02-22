Will POA prepared in the US be acceptable in India?

The general process is a specific Power of Attorney that will first have to be executed and attested by the Indian consulate in the USA. Thereafter, the Power of Attorney will have to be sent to India and adjudicated by the collector under the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 and proper stamp duty (as adjudicated) will have to be paid within three months from the date of receipt of the Power of Attorney in India. The Power of Attorney will thereafter have to be registered by the Power of Attorney holder and only upon the registration of the Power of Attorney, the holder can act on the powers conferred by the Power of Attorney and enter into a transaction for selling the immovable property.