Will Radhika Gupta’s second big idea disrupt debt MFs?

Target maturity funds have taken off as a category in the debt mutual fund space over the last three years. Bharat Bond ETFs alone have assets of around ₹54,000 crore. These are funds that are benchmarked to an index and mature on a particular date. They buy and hold bonds maturing on that date without taking duration or credit calls. These funds are designed to give the investor visibility of return which is close to the yield of the fund at the time of investing. However, Gupta feels that an open-ended fund without any end maturity may be more appropriate for customers who don’t have a specific time horizon in mind and want to just invest money without any end-use in sight.