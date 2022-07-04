Will raising my mutual fund SIPs by 15% every year help me achieve my goals?3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 09:17 PM IST
- To accommodate for inflation, you do need to continue your current level of investments
I have been investing in mutual funds via systematic investment plans (SIP) for the past 3 years now. My age is 37 Years. Currently I have planned the following financial goals. One, I would like to have Rs. 65 lakh, 20 years from now for daughter’s education and another Rs. 65 lakh in 23 years for her marriage. For my retirement, I would like to accumulate Rs. 2.5 crore in 25 years’ time. Apart from this, I have two loan EMIs of Rs. 6,000 in total for 2 years and I wish to close these before July 2022.