Will raising my mutual fund SIPs by 15% every year help me achieve my goals?

Given your current investment amount of ₹38,000 per month, you should be able to reach your financial goals with money to spare. Your daughter-related goals of higher education and marriage require a total of ₹12,000 per month ( ₹7000 for education and ₹5000 for marriage - all calculations assuming a 12% annualized portfolio returns over long term). For your retirement, a monthly investment of ₹14,000 is required which also is well within your investment scope. Of course, to accommodate for inflation, you do need to continue your current level of investments. It is also a great idea to step up your investments annually by 15%. Given that inflation is unlikely to be at that high a level during this period, your annual increases will provide more than enough buffer to meet your financial goals, even after adjusting for inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}