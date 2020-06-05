Will RBI publishing payment systems data daily boost innovation?

RBI tracks the value and volume of transactions carried out through the payment systems it operates, NEFT and RTGS. It also gathers data about transactions on systems operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (UPI and IMPS, among others), as well as the levels of cash withdrawn from ATMs. So far, transaction data for payment systems such as NEFT and RTGS were published by RBI every month, which has now changed. The RBI statement on the matter said, "The data relating to transactions undertaken during the day will be published on the subsequent working day. Data relating to cards will be published once the daily reporting systems are in place." However, the central bank will also continue publishing its monthly bulletin as usual.