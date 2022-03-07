Will sale of shares attract 10% LTCG tax if sold post 12 months?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Interest earned from bonds/debentures issued by PSBs/PSUs is taxable income in the hands of the recipient unless such bonds are specifically exempted by the government through notification. Thus, you may need to check if such bonds are specifically notified by the government as tax-exempt bonds.
LTCG income upto ₹1,00,000 per annum, earned from the sale of equity shares (held for more than 12 months) is exempt from tax, provided STT has been paid on purchase as well as the transfer of shares (unless acquired by way of specified nature of transactions). LTCG exceeding ₹1,00,000 per annum is taxable at the flat rate of 10% (plus any additional surcharge and education cess).
Cooperative societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Act, 1912 may invest the funds in the manner specified in the said Act/rules/notifications, etc.
I have filled my ITR for AY 2021-22 in the old regime and also received a refund. Can I file my ITR under the new regime?
As per the provisions of the Income tax Act, 1961, an individual or HUF can exercise the option to pay tax under the new tax regime before/at the time of filing of the tax return u/s 139(1) of the Act i.e., before the due date for filing the original tax return.
Assuming that you do not have any business/professional income, since the due date for filing of tax return u/s 139(1) for AY 2021-22, being 31 December 2021, has already expired, a literal reading of the tax provision seems to indicate that you may not be in a position to opt for the new tax regime while filing the revised tax return.
Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.
