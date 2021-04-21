Will the insurer settle covid claims for treatment at temporary hospitals?

NEW DELHI : Amid coronavirus cases hitting new highs every passing day, states are again witnessing a shortage of ICU beds. However, to ramp up the availability of hospital beds for covid patients, the government has now again directed state governments to get an additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centres.

In such a scenario, you must know whether your health insurance policies, including the Corona Kavach, will cover the cost of treatment if you are admitted to a makeshift or a temporary hospital that is permitted by the government.

Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director of Bajaj Capital said, “To ensure that the costs of treatment of covid-19 are covered according to the terms and conditions of a policy contract, a makeshift hospital permitted by the central or a state government will be considered as a hospital or network provider and insurers will have to settle the claims according to regulatory norms if a policyholder diagnosed with covid-19 is admitted into any such facility on the advice of a medical practitioner or appropriate government authorities."

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), had in a circular dated 16 July 2020 said, “In order to ensure that the cost of treatment of covid-19 is covered as per terms and conditions of policy contract, a makeshift or temporary hospital permitted by central or state government shall be regarded as a hospital or network provider and insurers shall settle the claims."

Naval Goel, the founder and chief executive officer of PolicyX.com said, “This Irdai notification is quite encouraging, and it has already come out as big support for customers who are battling with the second wave of covid 19. This proactive directive already had a positive impact on the insurance industry and in the long run, it will create a stronger faith among customers about insurances. Besides, the insurance companies with the easier claims settlement process will provide complete financial support and protection to the insureds, notwithstanding old guidelines."

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.