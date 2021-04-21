Will the insurer settle covid claims for treatment at temporary hospitals?

Naval Goel, the founder and chief executive officer of PolicyX.com said, “This Irdai notification is quite encouraging, and it has already come out as big support for customers who are battling with the second wave of covid 19. This proactive directive already had a positive impact on the insurance industry and in the long run, it will create a stronger faith among customers about insurances. Besides, the insurance companies with the easier claims settlement process will provide complete financial support and protection to the insureds, notwithstanding old guidelines."