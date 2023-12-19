Will the interest rate rollercoaster shake the housing market in 2024? Experts decode
Experts believe that rising interest rates will shake the housing market in 2024, with a dampening effect on investor sentiment but presenting an opportunity for price corrections and a potential return to affordability for genuine homebuyers
