Will the new cap on expense limits of insurers benefit policy buyers?6 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:34 AM IST
- Irdai wants insurers to ensure fair and transparent competition among agents, besides cost-effective distribution
- The new rules stipulate an expenses of management (EOM) structure that insurers have to put in place
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has removed the individual cap on commissions paid by life insurance companies to intermediaries or agents, while stipulating an expenses of management (EOM) structure that insurers have to put in place.
