Will the new IPO disclosure norms help investors?

Sebi has asked companies to disclose their key performance indicators (KPIs) and price per share based on past transactions and fund-raising exercises. Companies now have to disclose the price per share based on the primary issue and secondary sale or acquisition in the past 18 months before the IPO goes live. If the company has not done any such exercise in the last 18 months, the timeline is extended to 30 months, and the details of the previous five such transactions need to be disclosed to the public. In addition, a committee of independent directors is expected to approve the price band based on various quantitative factors. This is intended to help investors make a more informed choice of whether or not to subscribe to the IPO issue.