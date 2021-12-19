Will the plunge in Turkish currency make holidays cheaper?

Mint spoke to three travel companies that provide tour packages to international destinations to find out that there hasn’t been a notable difference in the pricing of tour packages to Turkey or other countries whose value of currency has slid in the past few months. “Our rates for hotels and tours are contracted in USD for the entire season and hence, such fluctuations in the exchange rate do not really see an impact," said Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India).