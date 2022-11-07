Will the proposed common ITR help in tax compliance?

While merging all the ITR forms, the government has also looked into including additional questions for better reconciliation of data and increased compliance. A few of the fields which have been added in the proposed Common ITR Form are the details of the lender of the housing loan and details requesting information for taxation of income from Virtual Digital Asset (VDA). Specific attention has been given to VDA by inserting a new schedule wherein the taxpayers would be required to provide details of income from VDA, and cost of acquisition incurred, if any.