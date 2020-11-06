Will these mutual funds help me to create a retirement corpus of 2 crore?

I am 36 years old. I want to invest for my retirement . I am investing ₹5,000 each in Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund and Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund since 2014. I can invest ₹15,000 to 17,000 more per month. Please guide where should I invest this additional money. Also, will I be able to create a sum of 2 crore with my investment ?

-Pritish J

By Raghvendra Nath, MD, Ladderup Wealth Management:

You have made some good investments in the above mentioned funds, the above schemes have been performing well, the additional surplus funds can be invested in the DSP Midcap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund and SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund in equal proportion. This would increase your allocation towards the mid cap space. The banking thematic funds currently give an excellent opportunity to invest in India’s growth story backed by digitization. All the funds have been performing well and have a diversified portfolio and are suitable for long term investing.

You can also start investing a small portion of the portfolio on the debt side. You can start an SIP in HDFC Low Duration or HDFC Corporate Bond Fund. This would reduce the volatility in the portfolio.

If you maintain the current investments going forward, you should accumulate a corpus of ₹2 crore. In the next 16 years, assuming a 12% return on investments. Thus by the age of 52 years you should have accumulated the said corpus.

(Views as expressed by the investment planner are his own.)

