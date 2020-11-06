Will these mutual funds help me to create a retirement corpus of 2 crore?

You have made some good investments in the above mentioned funds, the above schemes have been performing well, the additional surplus funds can be invested in the DSP Midcap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund and SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund in equal proportion. This would increase your allocation towards the mid cap space. The banking thematic funds currently give an excellent opportunity to invest in India’s growth story backed by digitization. All the funds have been performing well and have a diversified portfolio and are suitable for long term investing.