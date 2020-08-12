Will travel insurance policies cover covid-19 if you travel abroad?

Insurance companies while selling the policy may ask you whether you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 and may take a call on whether they want to sell the policy or not. Also, premiums could see a spike depending on the location you’re travelling to and the situation there in terms of the intensity of the pandemic. “Even before covid-19, insurers would charge different premiums based on the country the policyholder plans to travel to. For instance, premiums for someone travelling to the US could be higher compared with premiums for south-east Asia," said Animesh Das, head of product strategy, Acko General Insurance.