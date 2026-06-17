Trust vs will: which is better for passing on wealth?

For many families, writing a will feels like the final step in estate planning. It names heirs, lists assets and records how the estate should be distributed. But for families with properties across states, children settled abroad or beneficiaries who may require long-term support, a will alone can leave important gaps, said Priyanka Desai, co-founder and partner at The Fort Circle.
“A will is sufficient for a straightforward estate involving traditional immovable and financial assets. However, a trust becomes a better choice in these complex matters, like when provisions for minors or financially inexperienced beneficiaries are to be included, there are beneficiaries with special needs or assets located abroad or across multiple jurisdictions,” she said.
This article unpacks the circumstances in which a trust may be a more effective succession-planning tool than a will.