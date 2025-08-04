Will, trust or gift? Making sense of India’s succession toolkit

In the ever-evolving world of startups and traditional family-run businesses, one quiet but crucial question shapes the future: Who’s next?

Succession planning isn’t just the domain of large corporate boardrooms. It has everyday relevance—impacting families, their financial security, and intergenerational harmony.

Succession planning involves more than deciding who inherits what. It’s about protecting wealth, avoiding conflict, and ensuring a smooth transfer of responsibility and ownership. Several legal instruments can help with this: wills, gifts, trusts, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and family arrangements. Here’s a look at how each works—and where each may fall short.

Also read: Thinking legacy: Startup founders take to trusts, estate planning to protect assets, plan succession

Will

A Will is a legal document that specifies how a person’s assets will be distributed after their death. It's easy to execute, allows one to appoint an executor to manage the process, and under Indian tax law, assets passed on via a will are tax-free for inheritors.

But there's a catch.

Wills can be challenged in court, potentially leading to long-drawn disputes. Obtaining a probate (legal validation of a will) can be expensive and time-consuming. Additionally, people often fail to update their will in line with changing family dynamics or asset holdings.

Also read: Company Outsider: Titan’s succession planning ensures continuity and evokes confidence

Gift

A gift lets you transfer assets—movable or immovable—while you're alive, using a registered gift deed. Some states even offer concessional stamp duty on gifts made to relatives.

However, gifting comes with irreversible consequences. You lose control over the asset once it’s gifted, and it may leave you with fewer resources in the future. There's also less room to alter your succession plan later. Gifts are tax-free only if made to specified relatives under the Income-tax Act.

Trust

A trust allows assets to be transferred to a legally protected structure. You (the settlor) choose who will manage it (the trustee) and who benefits from it (the beneficiaries). This can ensure continuity of control and protect assets—especially when beneficiaries are minors, differently-abled, or unable to manage wealth.

Trusts can also consolidate family holdings and shield assets from legal claims. But creating and maintaining a trust can be expensive. Once assets are moved to an irrevocable trust, the original owner loses control. Also, many trusts are taxed at the maximum marginal rate (>30%), eliminating potential tax advantages.

HUF: India’s family-centric tax entity

A Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) is a separate legal entity, typically headed by the eldest member (Karta), though women can now also be Karta. Members include all lineal descendants. It can own and manage property, financial assets, and is taxed independently of its members.

While it allows for family-centric wealth management and succession, it comes with limitations. Assets contributed to an HUF cannot be withdrawn except through complete partition, which requires unanimous consent—potentially triggering intra-family conflict. HUFs are applicable only to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, or Buddhist families and require meticulous compliance in terms of bookkeeping and tax filings.

Also read: Indian pharma’s young blood takes over as drug dynasties crack the succession code

Final word

Succession planning is not just about passing on property—it’s about passing on purpose, structure, and peace of mind. Whether you choose a will, a trust, or create an HUF, each tool has its use and limitations. With thoughtful planning, families can ensure their values and assets transition smoothly—building not just wealth, but resilience and unity for future generations.

Vinayak Varadray Bhat is a chartered accountant and associate at Bansi S. Mehta & Co, Chartered Accountants.