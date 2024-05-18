Will UPI cash deposit facility render debit cards irrelevant?
RBI's decision to allow UPI for cash deposits at ATMs may render debit cards irrelevant as mobile payments surge. Debit card usage has stagnated, while mobile payments have more than doubled in the last three years, according to RBI data.
