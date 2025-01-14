Demystifying wills and trusts: A guide to secure wealth transfer
Summary
- A will may be suitable for simple estates with straightforward asset distribution needs while a private family trust is ideal for managing substantial wealth. However, they complement each other and are usually used together.
Estate planning is essential for ensuring the well-being of loved ones and safeguarding wealth for future generations. While many perceive it as a task for the wealthy, having a robust estate plan is crucial for anyone who wishes to secure their family’s future. Wills and private family trusts are two primary tools in estate planning that enable one to lay out a structured roadmap for family members and other loved ones, detailing the mode and manner of distributing assets.