Will you benefit from the home loan rate cuts?

SBI has reduced home loan rates to 6.7% for loans up to ₹75 lakh, while Kotak Mahindra Bank‘s offer starts at 6.65%. SBI has a further 5 basis points concession for women borrowers. HDFC has reduced its retail prime lending rate by 5 basis points from 4 March. Mint decodes.
