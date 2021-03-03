Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Will you benefit from the home loan rate cuts?

Will you benefit from the home loan rate cuts?

Will you benefit from the home loan rate cuts?
3 min read . 10:22 PM IST Renu Yadav

SBI has reduced home loan rates to 6.7% for loans up to 75 lakh, while Kotak Mahindra Bank‘s offer starts at 6.65%. SBI has a further 5 basis points concession for women borrowers. HDFC has reduced its retail prime lending rate by 5 basis points from 4 March. Mint decodes.

SBI has reduced home loan rates to 6.7% for loans up to 75 lakh, while Kotak Mahindra Bank‘s offer starts at 6.65%. SBI has a further 5 basis points concession for women borrowers. HDFC has reduced its retail prime lending rate by 5 basis points from 4 March. Mint decodes.

How will borrowers gain from the rate cut?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.