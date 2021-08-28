Will your life, health insurance cover remain valid if you move abroad?

After the age of 60, medical insurance premiums shoot up due to the higher risk. The premium of your medical plan will be significantly higher next year. A multi-year medical insurance plan is a good idea because it will safeguard you from a hike in premiums. Yes, paying the premium in advance may seem like a burden, but the discount offered by the company will compensate for the opportunity cost of the additional amount. However, do check if the company will refund the second- and third-year premium in case you decide to shift to another health insurance provider.

