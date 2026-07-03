Will your PF corpus shrink due to ₹1,800 contribution cap? EPF-2026 rules bring employer contribution into focus

The central government has notified the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020, introducing a fixed monthly EPF contribution of ₹1,800 each by the employee and employer. Any contribution beyond this amount will be voluntary for both parties, replacing the earlier salary-linked contribution structure.

The new EPF framework came into effect on 29 June 2026, the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

According to two experts who spoke to Mint, the latest revision in EPF contribution rules is likely to impact the final provident fund corpus of employees who currently contribute more than ₹1,800 a month to the provident fund.

What changed under the new rules? Under the previous EPF rules, both the employee and the employer were generally required to contribute 12% of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance (DA), with no fixed monetary cap on the mandatory contribution.

Meanwhile, the new EPF framework states that employees will continue to contribute 12% of their basic pay, but the mandatory contribution is capped at ₹1,800 per month for both the employee and the employer. If someone wishes to contribute more, they are also allowed to do so through voluntary contributions.

If your basic salary is ₹15,000 a month. Under the EPF rules, you will continue to contribute 12% of your basic pay, or ₹1,800, as your mandatory EPF contribution, hence nothing changes for you.

Why your EPF corpus may shrink? Let's say an employee was earlier contributing 12% of their actual basic salary (assuming ₹50,000/month), and both the employee and the employer were collectively contributing ₹12,000 ( ₹6,000 each).

Under the EPF-2026 framework, if the mandatory contribution is capped at ₹1,800 each from the employee and employer, the total mandatory monthly contribution would fall to ₹3,600, unless both opt to make additional voluntary contributions.

This would substantially reduce the monthly investment in EPF every month. Over the long term, the lower contributions, coupled with the loss of compounding, could reduce the final retirement corpus, the experts said.

The impact would be more pronounced for employees with higher basic salaries, as a larger portion of their earlier mandatory contributions would now become voluntary. However, employees whose current EPF contributions are already close to ₹1,800 are unlikely to see a significant impact, according to Pranav Sai S, tax expert at Cleartax.

Employer not legally required to match the excess ⁠Like mentioned in the official notification, the employee can voluntarily contribute more, commonly through VPF (voluntary provident fund) or a higher EPF contribution,

“The employer is not legally required to match the excess, it is optional for them,” said Suraj Singh, Founder of SD Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants.

He further noted that employees can continue to claim tax deductions on their EPF contributions under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, subject to the overall prescribed limit. Employers, meanwhile, can claim deductions for their contributions in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Income-tax Act.

The existing tax rules include the ₹7.5 lakh annual tax-free limit on the aggregate employer contributions to EPF, NPS and approved superannuation funds. Similarly, interest earned on employee EPF contributions exceeding the prescribed thresholds will continue to be taxed under the existing provisions.

Tax benefits of investing in VPF According to Sai S, VPF continues to be one of the more tax-efficient fixed-income retirement savings options, subject to applicable tax provisions on employee contributions.

However, whether to add more money in EPF beyond the ₹1,800 cap per month depends on an employee's financial goals, liquidity requirements and expected investment returns.