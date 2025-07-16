Will your SIPs and EPF get you to ₹10 crore in 15 years?

I’ve been investing in mutual funds through SIPs and some lump sum amounts. Currently, my mutual fund portfolio is worth ₹31 lakh. I contribute ₹62,000 per month via SIPs, mostly in mid- and small-cap funds. I also tried direct stocks but prefer mutual funds—currently have ₹4 lakh in stocks. Additionally, I have ₹50 lakh in EPF, with a monthly contribution of ₹34,000. My goal is to build a corpus of ₹10 crore in the next 15 years, to fund my retirement and my two children’s education. Am I on the right track?

Name with-held on request Based on your current equity and EPF investments and monthly contributions, your corpus is likely to reach around ₹6 crore in 15 years. This estimate assumes annual returns of 12% from equities and equity mutual funds; and 7% from EPF.

To reach your ₹10 crore goal, you’ll need to increase your monthly investments. If possible, adopt a step-up SIP strategy, increasing your SIP amount by around 12% each year. This method allows you to adjust with your income growth and maintain cash flow flexibility while moving closer to your target.

Your current SIPs are heavily focused on mid- and small-cap funds. While these have performed well recently and can offer higher returns, they also carry more risk. Given your long-term horizon, you should consider diversifying by adding large-cap or flexi-cap funds to your portfolio to manage risk better.

As for lump sum investments, timing matters. Many investors recently chose to park funds in liquid or arbitrage funds and used Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) over 6–9 months into equity funds. This approach helped them average out costs amid market volatility.

Whatever strategy you adopt, continue your SIPs consistently—regardless of market conditions.

Read more stories by the author: How can I build a ₹1 crore education fund for my children in 10 years?