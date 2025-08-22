Will vs trust: Why India’s wealthy are rethinking succession planning
Kanchi Gandhi 4 min read 22 Aug 2025, 05:50 PM IST
Summary
Delays in probate, privacy concerns, and the need for control are pushing more families toward private trusts over traditional wills.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For India’s ultra high net-worth families, succession planning has evolved well beyond the simple question of “who gets what." Today, the discussion centres on how wealth transfers take place, when beneficiaries gain access to assets, and what safeguards can secure multi-generational prosperity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story