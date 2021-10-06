Alternative debt asset platform Wint Wealth has crossed assets under management (AUM) of ₹100 crore within 18 months of the platform’s launch.

Wint Wealth enables retail investors to invest in fixed income assets with as low as ₹10,000. The investors trade in high-yield, asset-backed securitized debt instruments (SDIs) that have seen interest from more than 43,000 retail investors so far.

Ajinkya Kulkarni, co-founder, Wint Wealth, said: “We are elated to cross the ₹100 crore AUM milestone; more so because a closed group study at the launch of our services had indicated that the product will be too complex for retail investors. We were confident that this ‘first of a kind’ fixed income investment will carve its own niche, and hence we decided to go against the grain. And here we are with the revised vision to cross ₹1,000 crore in AUM by September 2022."

Earlier, covered bonds and market-linked debentures-based debt investment were valued at ₹10 lakh, keeping them off the common man’s reach. Seeing the popularity and rise in investments in this segment, Sebi recently announced regulations to deepen this space for retail investors.

Earlier this year, the company raised seed fund of $2 million from marquee investors. With wealth disparity at its highest in the past few decades, these alternative investment options give retail investors a chance to diversify and strengthen their portfolio for the long run.

However, Investors should be cautious about putting their money in high yield debt, which tends to be riskier. A debt mutual fund can lower this risk by investing in a diversified portfolio of bonds.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.