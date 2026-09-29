With ₹30 LPA salary, should you buy a luxury car worth ₹50 lakh? EMI maths explained

A ₹30 lakh annual salary can make a ₹50 lakh luxury car look affordable. The showroom may strengthen that feeling by offering a loan with a manageable EMI. But the EMI tells only part of the story.

Insurance, fuel, servicing and parking also come from the same salary. Together, these expenses can take away nearly half your monthly income after deductions.

Pawan Agarwal QPFP®️, founder of GoodMoneyMan Associates LLP, explains the problem simply. “The monthly bill is what actually changes how you live.”

His point is about matching the purchase with your regular income. A luxury car should leave enough money for family needs, savings and unexpected expenses. A bank approving your loan does not mean your household budget can comfortably manage it.

Let’s start with the salary that actually reaches your bank account. A ₹30 lakh annual CTC amounts to ₹2.5 lakh per month before deductions. Tax and provident fund contributions reduce the amount available for spending.

According to Agarwal, the typical monthly income after deductions could be around ₹1.8-2.1 lakh. His example assumes ₹2 lakh reaches your account every month. That is the amount against which car expenses should be measured.

Now, let’s check what the car will actually cost before you drive it home. A ₹50 lakh showroom price does not mean a ₹50 lakh final bill. Registration, taxes, insurance and other charges increase the amount payable.

Agarwal suggests budgeting ₹56-62 lakh in Mumbai or similar metros. The final amount depends on the model and fuel choice. Therefore, start your calculations with the full price, including these charges.

For a simple loan example, Agarwal uses a ₹50 lakh purchase price. A 20% down payment means paying ₹10 lakh from your own funds. The remaining ₹40 lakh becomes the loan amount.

At 9% interest over seven years, the EMI comes to about ₹64,000. This payment continues every month, even after the excitement of buying fades. Your other household expenses continue throughout those seven years, too.

The calculation becomes more complex when the full purchase price increases. Suppose the car costs ₹58 lakh after all charges are included. Paying 20% upfront means arranging ₹11.6 lakh on your own. You would then borrow the remaining ₹46.4 lakh.

Under the same loan assumptions, Agarwal estimates an EMI of about ₹75,000. That is roughly ₹11,000 more per month before accounting for fuel or maintenance.

Insurance adds another regular expense, although the payment usually happens annually. Agarwal estimates ₹30,000- ₹ 50,000 annually for a ₹50 lakh insured value, with suitable additional covers.

After the first year, this means setting aside roughly ₹2,500-4,000 monthly. First-year insurance may already be included in the final purchase price.

However, renewal payments need to be included in your future budgets. Treating insurance as an occasional surprise makes the monthly calculation look misleadingly comfortable.

Fuel costs depend on usage and the mileage you actually get. Agarwal considers a petrol SUV or an entry-level luxury car covering 1,200 kilometres in a month. His estimate assumes mileage of around 10-12 kilometres per litre.

In August, V3Cars tested the petrol Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 using tank-to-tank measurements. It recorded 7.84 kmpl in city traffic and 14.56 kmpl on highways. So, let’s take an average of that.

Servicing and parking also deserve separate amounts in your budget. During warranty, Agarwal suggests averaging service expenses at ₹2,000-4,000 monthly. These expenses can increase as the car becomes older.

Parking in a metro could add another ₹3,000- ₹ 8,000 per month. You may not receive a workshop bill every month. Still, keeping money aside regularly helps you prepare when that bill arrives.

Remember, these are conservative estimates. Servicing for luxury cars often goes higher.

Put these expenses together, and the purchase starts looking very different. Agarwal estimates total monthly spending of roughly ₹85,000-1.05 lakh while the loan continues. Against a ₹2 lakh monthly income, that means around 40-50% going towards the car.

Also Read | Should you take a second home loan? Ask yourself these 3 questions first

You would have roughly ₹95,000-1.15 lakh remaining for everything else. Rent, housing instalments, school fees, groceries and investments must fit within that balance. There must also be room for unexpected family expenses.

The down payment creates a separate pressure before these monthly expenses begin. Money used up front is no longer available for emergencies or investments. The car also loses value over time.

This loss may not appear as a monthly bank deduction. However, it matters when you eventually sell the vehicle. Repairs introduce another layer of uncertainty, especially after warranty coverage ends. A comfortable EMI alone cannot protect you from these additional costs.

Suggested car for ₹ 30 LPA Agarwal refers to the 20/4/10 budgeting rule. It suggests paying 20% upfront and finishing the loan within four years. Total car expenses should stay below 10% of monthly income. His broader guidance places a ₹30 LPA household around the ₹14-18 lakh car range.

Now, what do you get in that range? You can afford the Mahindra Thar OG, Tata Sierra, Mahindra Scorpio N and Kia Seltos. You can also afford a high-end Mahindra XUV 3XO or a Hyundai Venue, as well as a mid-range Hyundai Creta.

A budget of ₹20 lakhs may be arguable under favourable circumstances. These include no home loan, a working spouse and a substantial emergency fund.

A ₹50 lakh purchase usually requires stronger financial support than a salary alone can provide. Additional household income or substantial available cash may change the decision. Your emergency savings should survive the down payment.

Regular investments should continue, and major repairs should remain manageable. The EMI should also feel comfortable without depending on a bonus.

Disclosure: Car prices from CarDekho