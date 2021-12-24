With average pension pot of 5 lakh at 60, Indians choosing not to retire

The average corpus of an NPSsubscriber at 60 years of age is just under ₹5 lakh, according to data provided by the Pension Funds Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to Mint. The maturity age in National Pension Scheme (NPS) is 60. However, most subscribers are choosing to keep contributing, a government reply in the recently concluded Lok Sabha session shows.

There is also a wide divergence between private sector and government employees in terms of the size of the accumulated pension corpus. The average central government employee pension pot stands at ₹13 lakh and that of a state government employee at ₹5.4 lakh. On the other hand, the average corporate sector subscriber has a pension pot of ₹18 lakh. Unorganised sector workers who come into the ‘all citizen’ model of the NPS however retire with the smallest pension pots of ₹2.89 lakh. The largest segment of subscribers at age 60 in the NPS is in the unorganised sector.

Retirees in NPS have to use a minimum of 40% of the accumulated corpus to buy an annuity (pension). They can also use the entire corpus to buy a larger annuity. Due to rock bottom annuity rates, the accumulated pension pots may not be able to fetch a large pension.

NSDL which is a central recordkeeping agency (CRA) in the NPS system has a pension calculator on its website which uses actual annuity rates published by various insurance companies in the NPS system. For a 60-year-old male subscriber, a ₹5 lakh corpus would fetch a maximum annuity rate of 6.31% if he wishes his heirs to get back the purchase price. This translates to a maximum monthly pension of ₹2,616. For a subscriber opting for an annuity for life (without getting back the purchase price), the maximum monthly pension on offer is ₹4,353 per month. The PFRDA is exploring alternatives to annuities such as Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs).

Current retirees are not finding these pension pots adequate for their retirement and hence are choosing to continue contributing and building up their pension savings. A government reply to a question in the Lok Sabha revealed that 83% of NPS subscribers choose to contribute beyond the age of 60. In recognition of this trend, the sector regulator PFRDA has raised the maximum age of retirement in the NPS to 75.

Individuals up to the age of 70 can enter and contribute to the NPS and then can postpone their pension pot maturity to age 75. The central government has also raised its contribution to the NPS pension pots of employees to 14% of their salary, up from 10% earlier. NPS subscribers also get tax benefits for their contributions up to a total of ₹2 lakh each year under Section 80C and 80 CCD (1B). "The tax benefit exclusively for NPS under Section 80 CCD(1B) is just ₹50,000. It must be raised so that people will save adequately for retirement," said Sumit Shukla, CEO, HDFC Pension Fund.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.