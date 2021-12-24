With average pension pot of 5 lakh at 60, Indians choosing not to retire

Individuals up to the age of 70 can enter and contribute to the NPS and then can postpone their pension pot maturity to age 75. The central government has also raised its contribution to the NPS pension pots of employees to 14% of their salary, up from 10% earlier. NPS subscribers also get tax benefits for their contributions up to a total of ₹2 lakh each year under Section 80C and 80 CCD (1B). "The tax benefit exclusively for NPS under Section 80 CCD(1B) is just ₹50,000. It must be raised so that people will save adequately for retirement," said Sumit Shukla, CEO, HDFC Pension Fund.

