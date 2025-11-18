Year-end is just around the corner: Here are 5 money rules you must follow in 2026

The year 2025 is set to come to a close and 2026 will commence in fewer than 45 days. Some investors prefer to buy new asset classes in January to make the most of calendar year gains, whereas some like to redeem their underperforming stocks and assets. Regardless of their decision to buy or sell, they must keep their eyes fixed on their financial goals.

Here, we outline some key money lessons investors should follow in 2026 to maximise their investment.

2025 to end soon: Follow these money rules next year I. Discipline is key: Needless to say that discipline is key to investing. To achieve your financial goals, you should continue to stay invested for a long time as per the initial plan. Regardless of your temptation to redeem your assets, you are meant to remain invested to stay true to your financial goals.

II. Gold shines, but do not overdo it: In 2025, gold broke all records. Most wealth advisors failed to foresee the gold rally which shocked everyone as the precious metal rose over 65% in a few months. But the same trend may not continue well into 2026. It is the same rule which applies to stocks and mutual funds.

III. Past performance is only a reference point: As mentioned above, past performance – good or bad -- in 2025 is only a reference point for you as an investor. It could be seen as setting the tone for the future performance but it is not a trajectory which may not change its direction.

“As much as possible, investors should evaluate the intrinsic value of a stock or a fund to gauge its future growth. Buying at the current price should be seen in the backdrop of its intrinsic value. The past increase or fall of a stock has no bearing on its future performance,” says Deepak Aggawal, a Delhi-based wealth advisor.

IV. Financial goals: Ending of one year means your financial goals are one year closer. For example, if you want to buy a house in 2030, it means your timeframe is now only 4 years ahead instead of 5 earlier. Therefore, it is vital to reassess your portfolio ahead of achieving your financial goals.

V. Financial year to end in 3 months: Those who are still following old tax regime must get their act together and invest in saving instruments such as PPF, KVP and SSY before 31 March 2026 to be able to claim the I-T deductions for FY 2025-26.