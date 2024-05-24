With guaranteed returns, do FDs offer a good investment bet to investors? Experts answer
Fixed deposits offer safety but low returns compared to other investment options like stocks and mutual funds, which historically provide higher returns. Diversifying your portfolio can lead to better long-term growth and wealth accumulation.
Fixed deposits (FDs) are often seen as an epitome of financial security. You put your money in, and after a fixed period, you get it back with interest added to it. Sounds foolproof, right? However, there is an advantage of safety but the returns are not ‘high’ in the true sense of the word.