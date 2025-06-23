With interest rates on a decline, you can get personal loan at THESE rates. But only if…

Personal loans: This calendar year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut repo rates by 100 basis points, thus leading to lower interest rates on loans as well as fixed deposits. From home to car – several loan categories are set to get cheaper now.

However, the same may not be true for personal loans. These loans are given at fixed rates, therefore, their interest rates do not change during the tenure of loan. These are the interest rates offered on personal loans by banks in the private and public sector.

Personal loan at low rate of interest As personal loan interest rates tend to sway between two extremes, those borrowers whose credit score is high can procure loans at a low rate of interest. In contrast, borrowers with low credit scores are offered loans at a high rate of interest.

In fact, their loan application can be denied as well. Generally, borrowers whose credit score is more than 720 are offered at the lowest rate of interest. Read this article to know how one can achieve a high credit score.

Personal loan interest rates ICICI Bank: This private bank charges interest in the range of 10.80 to 16.50 per cent per annum.

HDFC Bank: The largest private bank charges anywhere between 10.90 to 24 per cent per annum.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private sector bank charges 10.99 per cent per annum on personal loans.

Bank Interest rate (%) ICICI Bank 10.80 to 16.50 per cent HDFC Bank 10.90 to 24 per cent Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99 per annum Federal Bank 11.49 to 14.49 per cent Union Bank of India 12.35 to 14.45 per cent Bank of Baroda 11.25 to 18.30 per cent

(Source: Bank websites)

Federal Bank: This private sector bank charges interest in the range of 11.49 to 14.49 per cent per annum.

Union Bank of India: This public sector bank charges interest in the range of 12.35 to 14.45 per cent per annum or Union personal loan.

Bank of Baroda: This public sector bank charges interest in the range of 11.25 to 18.30 per cent per annum.

