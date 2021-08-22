With markets at an all-time high, should you wait before investing in stocks?

While the stock market is at an all-time high, doing regular monthly investments and following in a staggered manner to invest in the stock market can help you build a long-term portfolio. This systematic investment approach will help you average out the investment cost across market cycles and this strategy always works in the interest of investors. At the same time, you also develop a disciplined approach towards investing when you follow a systematic investment strategy. Hence, you need not bother much about the stock market being at an all-time high to start with your investment. You can invest in direct equities, but investing through mutual funds may work better for you as these funds are managed by professional fund managers and it also offers diversification across companies and sectors. You can consider setting up Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in the following equity diversified funds to begin with: