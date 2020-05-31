With most operations digital, mutual fund challenge is about flows

Net inflows into equity mutual funds have zigzagged in the two preceding months—March and April. They rose to ₹12,175 crore to a 17-month high in March 2020, as customers upped their investments in the initial decline. Net inflows then plunged by 43% in April. The May number may be a continuation of the April trend. On the debt side, the industry has been facing considerable redemption pressures. “Businessmen and in a few cases professionals, who faced job losses or salary cuts, have stopped SIPs. These would be around 20% of my clients. In some cases, the reduction in investment is due to worries about the direction of the equity market," said Tarun Birani, founder and director, TBNG Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, an investment advisory firm.