With no change in rates, small savings schemes score over bank FDs

PPF’s interest rate has been held at 7.1%. Post office term deposit rates continue to be 5.5% for deposits of one to three years and 6.7% for five years. In contrast, the State Bank of India revised its FD rates downwards on 27 May. SBI FD rates now range from 2.9% (for deposits of seven to 45 days) to 5.4% (for deposits of five to 10 years) for deposits less than ₹2 crore. Even large private sector banks like HDFC Bank offer fairly similar rates to SBI.