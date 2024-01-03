With no upside left in mid and small caps; large cap mutual funds still a good buy in 2024: Report
Investors are expected to keep their expectations lower from mid and small cap equity mutual funds. Driven by inflows from FIIs, stable macroeconomic indicators, the domestic equity market reported its best annual return in 2023 in the past seven years.
Thanks to high valuations and lack of further positive triggers, investors are expected to lower their return expectations from mid and small-cap equity mutual funds (MFs) in the calendar year 2024, reported Business Standard.
