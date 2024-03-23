With RBI rate cuts to happen later this year, where should you invest?
During rate falling scenario, long term instruments are believed to be a rational investment choice. Moreover, Indian bond market is seen to be in a better shape with the upcoming bond index inclusion.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut the interest rates later this year, thus kicking off the rate cut cycle in the market. However, RBI in its Feb 2024 monetary policy meeting (MPC) kept the interest rates unchanged for the sixth time in a row. But this is expected to change as the banking regulator is likely to go for the interest rate cut later this year, Reuters reported.