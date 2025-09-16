With Sebi’s update, should investors rethink how they approach REITs?
Sebi’s reclassification of REITs as equity lets mutual funds boost allocation, but for retail investors, the decision to invest directly or through funds depends on tax benefits, goals, and ease of access.
Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) agreed to reclassify real estate investment trusts (REITs) as equity instruments. This allows mutual funds to increase their allocation to REITs alone up to 10% (single issuer limit) of their net asset value.