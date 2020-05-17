With the Indian bond market still developing, consider US treasury bonds

You can invest in these ETFs by opening an account with a US broker. This type of investment is possible under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India, up to $2.5 lakh per annum. Taxation for the interest earned by investing in these bonds is the same as receiving dividends from foreign stocks. There is a 25% withholding tax in the US and due to a Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between the US and India, there is tax credit available in India for the 25% tax paid in the US. Lastly, do note that as part of Budget 2020, the government introduced 5% tax collection on transactions done via LRS beyond a total of ₹7 lakh or approximately $10,000 in a year. This tax collected will be available as credit to the payer when they file their taxes. The 5% can also offset any capital gain taxes that would need to be paid in India on the foreign investments.