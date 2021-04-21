Withdrawing PF money due to covid? Know these tax rules

“If the PF outstanding balance is withdrawn before five years of completion of service, then it is taxable under the income tax law. If the withdrawal amount is more than ₹50,000, then tax is deducted at source (TDS) at the rate of 10% under Section 192A," said Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks Ltd, a cloud-based platform for accounting and compliance purposes.

