Withdrawn money from EPF account? You need to report it in your IT returns

NEW DELHI: In case you have withdrawn money from the employee's provident fund (EPF) during FY2019-20, you will have to report while filing your income tax returns. It is important to report the amount irrespective of the fact that the amount is tax exempt under certain conditions.

“In case of recognised provident fund (RPF), the withdrawal is exempt if the employee has completed five years of continuous service. In case of less than five years, the withdrawal is tax exempt if the employment is discontinued by reason of sickness or causes beyond the control of the employee or if the amount withdrawn has been transferred to a new account in case of re-employment," said Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner, DVS Advisors LLP.

The government has also allowed withdrawal of provident fund money for those facing financial stress due to covid-19. An employee is allowed to withdraw 75% of the outstanding balance in the PF account or three months’ basic plus dearness allowance, whichever is lower, under this relief.

For example, if you have a balance of ₹1 lakh in your PF account and your basic wage plus dearness allowance is ₹20,000 per month, you will be eligible to withdraw up to ₹60,000.

The withdrawal under covid relief is exempt from tax even if the employee has not completed 5 years of service as per the government guidelines.

Experts, however, advise declaring the amount withdrawn while filing income tax return.

"In case the tax department maps the income of the taxpayer, it may show a mismatch if the exempted income is not declared. There is a specific field to declare the exempted income in the tax forms, therefore there is a need to declare it but there is no penalty as the income is exempt from tax," said Sudhir Kaushik, CEO, Taxspanner.in

"The PF withdrawn should be shown as part of exempt income under Section 10(12) of the income tax return in case of recognised provident fund," said Vijayasarathy.

In case you have withdrawn money from provident fund before finishing five years of complete service, other than in the case of covid relief and under conditions where it is tax exempt, not only the amount received becomes fully taxable but the income tax deduction if claimed under Section 80C will be reversed.

Employee’s contribution to provident fund up to ₹1.5 lakh is eligible for tax deduction under section 80C. Of the sum withdrawn, the employer’s contribution and interest earned on it will be taxable as salary while the employee contribution and interest earned will be taxed as other income. Here, also, one will have to report the EPF money withdrawn in the income tax return.

In case you don’t disclose it, the tax department may leavy penalty for non-disclosure of taxable income.

