What is W.I.N. strategy?

Developed in collaboration with the investment management firm Alchemy, W.I.N. Strategy seeks to create a reliable income source for affluent families and professionals, ensuring sustained financial support for their upscale lifestyles while protecting their current financial assets.

The W.I.N. Strategy requires a minimum investment of ₹50 lakhs and focuses primarily on equity, allocating the cash portion to liquid funds/debt securities while setting aside only a small portion for expenses and incidentals. The strategy utilises thorough stock research and analysis, employing a model to choose 80-100 companies. It ensures a current investment thesis through regular quarterly and annual reviews.

Sraboni Haralalka, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Wodehouse Capital, said, “At Wodehouse Capital, we have always paid close attention to the investment needs of India. Driven by a thoughtful, risk-aware approach across diverse asset classes, our W.I.N strategy addresses the unmet demand for a dedicated investment solution that helps empower the country’s elite to potentially secure and grow their wealth, while prioritising transparency and integrity. This is particularly crucial as promoter families and eminent individuals seek reliable investment management services in the face of prevalent ponzi schemes."

“At Wodehouse Capital, we have observed a rising trend in India wherein promoter families are selling their mid-sized businesses as part of consolidation efforts, thereby accumulating substantial funds. Likewise, high-income professionals, including celebrities, amass significant wealth but face challenges such as a limited earning window, fluctuating income, financial uncertainty during career dry spells, and demanding schedules. Both these groups are seeking to secure and grow their wealth, while maintaining and even enhancing their lifestyle. The W.I.N. Strategy is thus designed to offer these distinguished individuals a hassle-free and accessible solution for maintaining a financial lifeline and safety net," explained Haralalka.

Why should one invest?

Aligned with the S&P BSE 500 TRI, the W.I.N. Strategy aims to produce sustained, risk-adjusted returns over the long term by constructing multi-cap portfolios consisting of 14 to 18 stocks. Additionally, the strategy incorporates a periodic payout, determined at the discretion of the portfolio manager, with a moratorium period extending until the conclusion of the subsequent two calendar quarters from the investment date.

