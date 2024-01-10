Wodehouse Capital unveils W.I.N. strategy, a customised investment solution for India's elite
The W.I.N. Strategy requires a minimum investment of ₹50 lakhs, indicating a recommended tenure or investment horizon of three to five years. It provides a reliable income stream tailored for affluent families and professionals, supporting their high-profile lifestyles.
Wodehouse Capital Advisors, a mid-market investment bank, has introduced the W.I.N. Strategy, an innovative investment solution tailored specifically for high-earning professionals, business families, and celebrities.
