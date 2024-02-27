Woman loses ₹48K while trying to buy eggs for ₹49. Here are 4 crucial tips to avoid such frauds
When there is a steep discount offered on an item, it should set the alarm bells ringing. These offers are too good to be true and are nothing more than a honey trap to steal your financial data.
Clicking a suspicious link caused a massive loss of ₹48,000 to a gullible online shopper! What makes it even more shocking is that she intended to buy just a few dozen eggs on massive discount i.e. for a mere ₹49.
