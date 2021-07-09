Women availed bigger home loans in FY21: report

In such a scenario, opting for a home loan jointly with your spouse can increase your eligibility. This is because the joint incomes would be considered for sanction of the loan. Moreover, where women are the first applicant, loans are 5-10 bps (1 bps is 0.01%) cheaper. So, the interest rate and, consequently, the EMI on your loan could be lower. This also means you can opt for a more extensive or more expensive property if your spouse and you apply as co-borrowers. Moreover, both of you can claim tax breaks against the home loan EMIs as the loan is in both your names. So, as a joint holder, you both can claim ₹3 lakh under Section 80C and ₹4 lakh under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act.