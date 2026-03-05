Invest like a woman: Five fund managers on money, risk and confidence

Lakshmi Iyer, group president - investments and CEO, Bajaj Alternate Investment Management Ltd

Career Choice: Being good at numbers right from school, I wanted to do something that was related to numbers. Fund management came somewhat serendipitously. While researching on bond markets in India, I initially wanted to shadow a fund manager and become a research analyst. But soon realised I wanted to be on the driver’s seat. I felt confident I could do it, and whatever skills I lacked, I would learn along the way.